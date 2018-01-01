Trump Administration to allow oil and gas drilling along U.S. coastlines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – United States President Donald Trump plans to allow drilling for oil and gas along all coastlines in the country, despite opposition from environmentalists and from local politicians.

The plans, announced by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, would also open up previously protected areas along the Pacific, near the Arctic and on the Atlantic seaboard for the first time, provoking a strong outcry.

The program will run from 2019 to 2024 and includes 50 lease sales to oil companies in 26 areas, including some that were protected under the Obama Administration.

Opposition to the latest measure has come from unexpected quarters, such as the Republican governor of Florida, Rick Scott, who says his state should be taken out of the plan due to environmental concerns.

Drilling in the Pacific has not happened since 1984, the Guardian of London reported, while other governors fear for the future of local economies dependent on fishing and tourism.

Environmentalists fear the impact of major oil spills, which would be difficult to clean up or even impossible if they happened in the Arctic near Alaska.

Supporters, including Republican members of Congress, say Trump’s plan will secure “energy dominance” for the country.