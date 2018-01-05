  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan Expo 2018 to be held in the Indian capital, New Delhi

The upcoming expo will be held from May 17 to 19 in Pragati Maidan Exhibition Hall 11

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/05 15:46

Image taken from the website of Taiwan Expo India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The upcoming Taiwan Expo 2018 will be held in India's capital New Delhi from May 17 to 19 in Pragati Maidan Exhibition Hall 11.

The event is organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) every year in various international locations with an objective to bring Taiwan to the forefront of the international market and help foreign companies get to know Taiwanese firms better, help them network for possible joint ventures.

The Taiwan Expo is a series of exhibitions that showcase Taiwanese companies and their products in various industries in order to garner international interest in Taiwanese companies and help them expand abroad. In 2017, a series of Taiwan Expos were held separately in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. 

This year’s Expo, as pointed out by the association, will feature products in the fields of  Electronics and Communication, Environmental Protection, Electric Vehicles and their auto parts, Medical Equipment and Health Products, Hardware and Tools, Beauty and Cosmetic Products, Textiles, Sports Equipment, and Agro Food Products.

Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is the foremost non-profit trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations, TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses and manufacturers improve their international competitiveness and establish a foothold in neighboring markets, while also assisting foreign companies to find Taiwanese counterparts for joint business ventures.
Taiwan Expo
Taiwan International Exhibition
TAITRA
Taiwan External Trade Development Council

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan trade mission to hold one-on-one in Delhi
2017/11/21 17:24
Facebook to help Taiwanese startups go global
2017/10/18 15:31
Italian volleyball team finishes first match under title of ‘Taiwan Excellence Latina’
2017/10/17 17:19
TTL sets sights on Latin America market, in particular Paraguay
2017/07/16 09:27
Aiming for Muslim market, Taiwan encourages Halal Certification
2017/06/07 16:04