Book bashing U.S. President Donald Trump has gone on sale

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The book which attorneys for United States President Donald Trump tried to block, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” by Michael Wolff, went on sale in North America Friday, days earlier than first planned.

The book included several damaging quotes from Steve Bannon, the rightwing publicist closely allied to Trump as a key adviser barely a year ago.

In a tweet responding to its publication, the president condemned both the book as “Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist” and its author as unreliable.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book!” Trump tweeted.

Wolff is known for writing about the inner workings of media organizations and their leaders, with his comments often proving controversial, according to a report by the BBC. “So the book may make an interesting and compelling read but the stories inside are taken from recollections and opinions of people who spoke to Wolff, rather than being indisputable fact,” the BBC writes.

“Fire and Fury” alleges that Trump had never expected to win the election, claims that his daughter Ivanka has the ambition to succeed him, and says that his staff has been torn apart by factional infighting.

Despite the president’s tweet, Wolff said he had conducted more than 200 interviews over 18 months with Trump and key administration members.