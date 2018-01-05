Pakistan senator disappointed at US suspending military aid

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A senior Pakistani senator has expressed disappointment at the U.S. decision to suspend military aid to Islamabad, saying it will be detrimental to Pakistani-U.S. relations.

Nuzhat Sadiq, the chairwoman of the Senate Foreign Relations in the upper house of parliament, says Islamabad can manage without the United States as it did in the 1990s, but would prefer to move the troubled relationship forward.

Sadiq said on Friday that "what the U.S. is doing now is not good for its policy against terrorism and for a lasting peace in this region."

She added that Pakistan has always "played a vital role in the war on terror."

The State Department's declaration on Thursday lambasted Pakistan for failing to take "decisive action" against Taliban militants targeting U.S. personnel in neighboring Afghanistan.