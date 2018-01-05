Taiwanese singer A-Mei to hold outdoor concert at Commune A7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese singer A-Mei just ended her World Tour in Shanghai and announced that she would return to Taipei for an outdoor concert on February 4 at Commune A7 to promote her new album "Story Thief."

On her new album, she moved away from the glitz and glamor of her “Utopia” world tour, to return to only being a singer and story-teller to share stories with her songs. Her album was officially released last December 12.

Fans can exchange tickets for the concert on January 13. Tickets can be picked up at the following locations:

Northern Taiwan: Shin Kong Mitsukoshi A9 Taipei (Outside Chun Shui Tang );

Central Taiwan: Chungyo Department Store Taichung (1st Floor Atrium);

Southern Taiwan: Dream Mall Kaohsiung (1st Floor Atrium).