Crime ring targeting Chinese women busted in southern Taiwan   

TAIPEI (Taiwan) – Seven members in a fraud ring which targeted Chinese women were arrested in Chiayi, a city in southern Taiwan, according to the Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).

CIB officers said they received information from the International Criminal Police Organization about a Taiwanese groups of con-men that were defrauding women that were eager to get married, reports CNA.

Chiayi police carried out raids at three locations in the city and busted a total of seven members of the group who are suspected of deceiving at least 10 Chinese women seeking marriage partners online.

The fraudsters allegedly posted photos of attractive men to lure women who were looking for partners on social media and swindle each target out of NT$54,615 (about US$12,000).