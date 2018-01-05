Admiral steamed over women's hairstyles in Taiwan Navy calendar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A newly released a photo of the Taiwan Navy calendar for 2018 which shows female sailors letting their hair down, has drawn the ire of retired Navy Vice Admiral Lan Ning-li (蘭寧利) for what he perceives as a lack of professionalism.

On his Facebook post dated Jan. 2, Lan posts an image of the January page of the the Navy's new calendar titled "Warmhearted Heroes," which this year was made in partnership with Capital Futures Corporation. In the caption, Lan harshly criticizes the women in the photo for not tying their hair up as is normally the protocol with women who serve in Taiwan's Navy, saying:

"The first page of this year's calendar has made me angry, this neither fish nor fowl female hairstyle represents the Navy? Is it beauty? Or is it a show? If the Ministry of National Defense going to do things in this kind of kitsch way, is there any difference without their existence?"

Lan pointed out that in order to attract female recruits, the former Navy headquarters dispatched personnel to the U.S. to buy a full set of U.S. navy caps for women. "Why can't they style their hair like soldiers in the U.S. Navy (U.S. Marine 'sock buns'), Marines and Air Force; they do this even more in battle," complained Lan.



Woman on the left with Marine "sock bun" hairstyle. (Image by Pinterest user U.S. Marines)

Lan then focused on its importance as a realistic recruiting tool:

"The purpose of a calendar of a branch of the armed services is to highlight its military might and future, with both images and words, and it is also the military's best form of propaganda and recruiting material. In creating publicity, we should not use tricks, once deceived, the rate of those quitting will only increase. What we want are fearless warriors, not weak and wimpy 'Mommy's babies.'"

In frustration, Lan then closed by saying, "May I ask what our Navy is doing? Is this summer camp or a child's joke? This kind of trickery and deception will only lead to more disrespect."

Many netizens sided with the admiral:

"The general is right, really speechless, sad."

"The high school students I teach are even tidier than the girls in the calendar. Like with all things, it depends on how demanding the supervisors are! High school students are already self-disciplined, not to mention adults!"

However, many also felt that he was overreacting:

"The nation's army can't make progress because of these conservative old men."