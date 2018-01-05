Man forced to marry a stranger in India

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An Indian man was recently kidnapped while attending a friend’s wedding and forced to marry a girl he did not know in the Patna District of India, reported The Times of India.

Vinod Kumar, 26, was contacted by Sanjeev Yadav under the false pretenses of previously having met in their home village. Kumar and a friend agreed to a meeting where he was kidnapped by Yadav and his family.

Kumar was then beaten and ordered at gunpoint to marry Sanjeev’s sister in Gopkita. He was held in a room for one day afterwards until his brother was contacted.

At this time, the Kumars have not pressed charges. They wrote a letter of complaint to the police. The police instead requested that the Kumars handle this matter within the family because the marriage was already legal and solemnized.

Although marriages by kidnapping are rare in India, they usually occur when the bride’s family cannot afford the dowry.