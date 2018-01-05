Who's the next Prime Minister successor in Singapore?

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- 16 Singapore's fourth generation leaders released a joint statement on Thursday, Jan. 4, saying that political stability has always been essential in Singapore and the smooth government handover over the past few decades has also established confidence among locals and foreigners from all over the world.

The leaders are from Singapore's current ruling party's officeholders- People's Action Party. They knew the urgency of electing the next Prime Minister successor, and they said that they "will settle on a leader from among us in good time."

According to The Straits Times, the English-language daily broadsheet newspaper in Singapore, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong expressed his hope for the identity of Singapore's next Prime Minister to be decided in the next six to nine months.

Writing on his Facebook page, Goh said an "urgent challenge" which he would like to see settled is the country's fourth-generation leadership.

Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing and Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung are widely regarded as those who are in contention for the job of Singapore's next prime minister

This will be Singapore's third change of top leadership. Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong took over from founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew in 1990. The current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong succeeded Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in 2004.



The statement was signed off by the following ministers :

- Minister in Prime Minister's Office Chan Chun Sing (陳振聲)

- Senior Minister of State (Communications and Information and Health) Chee Hong Tat (徐芳達)

- Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu (傅海燕)

- Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat (王瑞傑)

- Senior Minister of State (Trade and Industry and National Development) Koh Poh Koon (許寶琨)

- Social and Family Development Minister Desmond Lee (李智陞)

- Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli (馬善高)

- Education Minister (Schools) Ng Chee Meng (黃志明)

- Education Minister (Higher Education and Skills) Ong Ye Kung (王乙康)

- Senior Minister of State (Communications and Information and Education) Janil Puthucheary (普杰立)

- Senior Minister of State (Finance and Law) Indranee Rajah (英蘭妮)

- Trade and Industry (Industry) Minister S Iswaran (易華仁)

- Senior Minister of State (Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry) Sim Ann (沈穎)

- Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin (陳川仁)

- Minister in Prime Minister's Office Josephine Teo (楊莉明)

- National Development Minister Lawrence Wong (黃循財)