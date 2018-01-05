Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores shootout winner, Oilers top Ducks

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the shootout winner and the Edmonton Oilers snapped a four-game skid with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Kris Russell scored in regulation for the Oilers. They were outscored 10-0 in their previous two games.

Ryan Kesler scored for the Ducks. They had won three in a row.

After being denied on a breakaway earlier in the second period, Connor McDavid set up the first goal with eight minutes remaining in the period. He dropped the puck back to Russell on an odd-man break to allow the defenceman to beat goalie John Gibson.

Anaheim tied it on a power play 18 seconds into the third period when Kesler tipped in Cam Fowler's point shot.

Edmonton had a pair of power plays in overtime and some great chances, but couldn't score, sending the game to the shootout.

NOTES: It was the first of four meetings between the Oilers and Ducks this season, and first encounter since Anaheim prevailed over Edmonton in Game 7 of the second round of playoffs last year. ... Oilers forward Patrick Maroon served the first game of a two-game suspension for a hit to the head of Los Angeles' Drew Doughty on Tuesday night.

UP NEXT:

Ducks: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Oilers: At Dallas on Saturdat night.