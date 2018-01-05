AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

A bride and groom reacted after seeing their marriage documents during a mass wedding held in celebration of the new year in Jakarta, Indonesia. Hundreds of couples took part in the mass nuptials held by the city government to help the poor who were unable to afford a wedding.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a police officer took photos of a charred restaurant after a fire broke out in Mumbai.

South Koreans watched a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's New Year's speech, at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea. Kim said the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. But he also struck a conciliatory tone in his New Year's address, wishing success for the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South in February and suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate.

Confetti rained on executives of the Philippine Stocks Exchange as they rang the opening bell to signal the first trading day of 2018 at the financial district of Makati city, east of Manila, Philippines.

Japan's Emperor Akihito waved to well-wishers from a balcony during a New Year's public appearance with his family members at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com