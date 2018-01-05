  1. Home
North Korea accepts South Korea's offer of talks on Jan 9

North and South Korea to hold talks at Panmunjom

By Mabel Neo,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/01/05 13:21

Image from CNA (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- North and South Korea will hold official talks Jan 9. South Korea's unification ministry announced today, Jan. 5, after North Korea sent a statement accepting South Korea's offer for talks next week.

According to the ministry spokesman Baik Tae Hyun, the agenda for the talk will include the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well as other issues of mutual interest.

The meeting will take place in Panmunjom, the truce village in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula. At the same time, it is announced today that the United States of America and South Korea have agreed to delay joint military exercises until after the Winter Olympics.
North Korea
South Korea
2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

