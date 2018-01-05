All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95 Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95 Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122 Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126 Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120 Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127 Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130 Buffalo 40 10 21 9 29 88 135 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117 New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120 Columbus 42 23 16 3 49 115 117 N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114 Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119 N.Y. Islanders 41 20 17 4 44 141 150 Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133 Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105 Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113 Nashville 40 23 11 6 52 125 110 Dallas 42 23 16 3 49 127 117 Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116 Colorado 40 21 16 3 45 128 122 Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 39 27 10 2 56 136 108 Los Angeles 41 24 12 5 53 123 95 San Jose 38 21 12 5 47 104 96 Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115 Calgary 40 20 16 4 44 112 117 Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131 Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132 Arizona 42 10 27 5 25 97 148

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 2, Vegas 1

Dallas 4, New Jersey 3

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3

Colorado 2, Columbus 0

Arizona 3, Nashville 2, OT

Florida at Boston, ppd.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.