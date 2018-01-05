EVA Air ranked among top 20 safest airlines for 2018

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- For the fifth year in a row, Taiwan's Eva Air has been ranked among the 20 safest airlines in the world out of a pool of over 400 air carriers by AirlineRatings in its report released on Jan. 3.

In AirlineRatings.com's latest list titled "The Top 20 Safest Airlines for 2018," Eva Air is mentioned in alphabetical order along with Air New Zealand, Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Qantas, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, Virgin Atlantic and, Virgin Australia.

Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas chose these airlines because they "are standouts in the industry and are at the forefront of safety, innovation, and launching of new aircraft."

Thomas explained that the list is based more on the operational practices of airlines and professionalism of flight crews, as opposed to any problems caused by flaws in the aircraft when they were designed or manufactured.

"All airlines have incidents every day and many are aircraft manufacture issues, not airline operational problems. And it is the way the flight crew handles incidents that determines a good airline from an unsafe one. So just lumping all incidents together is very misleading."

The list also takes into account early adoption of safety practices, a solid track record and the deployment of the latest aircraft in their fleets.

"Our Top 20 safest airlines are always at the forefront of safety innovation, operational excellence and the launching of new more advanced aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787,”said Thomas.

As for the least safe airlines at the bottom of its list, with a one star ranking, were: Air Koryo (North Korean airline), Bluewing Airlines, Buddha Air, Nepal Airlines, Tara Air, Trigana Air Service and Yeti Airlines. Buddha Air, Nepal Airlines, Tara Air, and Yeti Airlines, are all Nepalese airlines.

Starting in June 2013, AirlineRatings.com, began a seven-star rating system for the safety level of 409 airlines around the world. The list is generated by its editorial team of half a dozen experts in the aviation industry.