National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/05 12:16
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95
Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95
Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122
Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126
Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120
Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127
Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130
Buffalo 40 10 21 9 29 88 135
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
New Jersey 40 22 11 7 51 126 120
Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115
N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114
Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119
N.Y. Islanders 41 20 17 4 44 141 150
Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133
Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 43 26 15 2 54 124 105
Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113
Nashville 39 23 11 5 51 123 107
Dallas 42 23 16 3 49 127 117
Minnesota 41 22 16 3 47 121 116
Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108
Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 39 27 10 2 56 136 108
Los Angeles 40 24 11 5 53 120 91
San Jose 38 21 12 5 47 104 96
Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131
Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Minnesota 6, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 2, Vegas 1

Dallas 4, New Jersey 3

Florida at Boston, ppd.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.