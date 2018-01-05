World's Hairiest Girl marries the love of her life

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A girl in Thailand, who won the "World's Hairiest Girl" record in 2010 claims to have found her true love and is now married at the age of 17.

Supatra '"Natty" Susuphan, from Bangkok, Thailand suffers from Ambras Syndrome, which is a very rare type of skin disease which causes excessive hair growth all over the human body excluding palm, soles, and mucous membranes.

After her marriage to the "love of her life," Supatra now chooses to shave her face and has been lately showing-off her hair-free face on social media, posing with her, now, husband.

Due to her disease, she has thick hair growing all over her face, back, ears, arms, and legs. Her family tried to get rid of the excessive hair through laser treatment as recommended by the doctor, but to no avail, as the hair kept growing back.

Before the discovery of this rare disease, people in more rural communities would shun those suffering from this disease and branded them werewolves, which led to the name "werewolf disease."

According to local reports, Supatra used to be teased by her schoolmates and was given names such as "Chewbacca" and "Wolf Girl," but now she has many friends.

She told the Guinness World Records, "I don't feel any different to anyone else, I have many friends at school… being hairy makes me special.”