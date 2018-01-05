AmCham Taipei appoints new President

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The American Chamber of Commerce in Taipei (AmCham Taipei) has announced Thursday that William Foreman will serve as the organization's President effective from January 4, 2018. He succeeds Andrea Wu, who is stepping down after more than nine years in the position in order to devote more time to travel and other personal interests.

The re-elected Chairman of AmCham Taipei Albert Chang, who is also the managing partner of McKinsey & Company, said the organization is "indebted to Andrea Wu for her superb leadership over nearly a decade," and is confident that they have found an extremely able successor.

A graduate of the University of Kansas, Foreman developed a deep affinity for Taiwan while doing Chinese-language studies on the island during the late 1980s. He then worked for The Associated Press for 15 years, first in the Kansas City bureau and later as an editor on the International Desk in New York. He was posted to Taiwan in 1999, serving as bureau chief responsible for news coverage, business development, and government relations. Major news during that period included the 921 earthquake, election of President Chen Shui-bian, SARS, and the booming semiconductor industry. Later he served as the vice president of the Taipei Foreign Correspondents' Club and a member of AmCham Taipei, according to AmCham Taipei.

Foreman left the university five years later to serve as the director of public relations at Heifer International, a nonprofit working to end poverty with business development and sustainable agriculture. He helped lead the organization’s new strategic communications team seeking to obtain increased funding from corporations and donor institutions.

Of all the places he and his family have lived, Foreman says that Taiwan remained their favorite.“We frequently reminisced about how much we enjoyed the island’s friendly people, natural beauty, dynamic society, rich culture, delicious food, and quality of life,” he said. “We always hoped that one day there would be an opportunity to return to Taiwan, and we are thrilled that

AmCham has provided such an opportunity.”