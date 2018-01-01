New law set to promote cultural diversity within Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Yesterday the Executive Yuan passed the National Language Development Plan onto the Legislative Yuan for final approval, reported Kairos, which is designed to promote cultural diversity and preserve different native languages within Taiwan.

Premier William Lai (賴清德) stated that the Language Plan safeguards the civil rights of citizens to use the language of their choosing, particularly aboriginal languages, Hakka dialects, and Taiwanese.

The Ministry of Culture hopes to use the Language Plan as precedent to create the Taiwanese language channel, and has begun talks with Taiwan Broadcasting System about the plan.

The Culture Minister, Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君), said that the government has already allocated room in the budget to create a Taiwanese language TV channel. The potential new channel would add to the ranks of Taiwan Indigenous Television and Hakka TV.

The Language Plan was first drafted in 2007 and then redrafted in 2017.