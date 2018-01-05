All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 40 29 8 3 61 147 95 16-3-1 13-5-2 8-2-1 Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117 16-5-0 9-8-3 7-3-1 New Jersey 39 22 10 7 51 123 116 12-5-3 10-5-4 3-4-0 Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95 13-5-3 9-5-3 6-1-2 Toronto 42 24 16 2 50 138 122 12-6-0 12-10-2 5-3-1 Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115 14-7-0 9-8-3 8-5-2 N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114 15-7-3 6-7-2 6-4-3 Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119 10-4-4 9-9-4 5-3-3 N.Y. Islanders 41 20 17 4 44 141 150 12-4-3 8-13-1 5-5-1 Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133 12-7-1 8-12-2 7-4-0 Philadelphia 40 17 15 8 42 113 118 9-8-4 8-7-4 2-1-4 Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126 10-6-3 7-11-2 6-3-1 Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120 9-6-6 7-10-1 5-8-2 Montreal 41 17 20 4 38 103 127 10-8-3 7-12-1 9-4-1 Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130 7-7-5 5-10-4 3-6-3 Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129 5-10-3 5-10-6 3-5-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 38 27 9 2 56 135 106 17-2-1 10-7-1 11-1-0 Los Angeles 40 24 11 5 53 120 91 11-5-3 13-6-2 5-4-3 Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113 14-3-1 9-8-6 7-3-2 St. Louis 42 25 15 2 52 122 104 14-8-0 11-7-2 6-4-1 Nashville 39 23 11 5 51 123 107 12-4-2 11-7-3 10-3-2 San Jose 38 21 12 5 47 104 96 12-6-2 9-6-3 8-2-3 Dallas 41 22 16 3 47 123 114 14-5-1 8-11-2 7-9-0 Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115 10-8-3 9-6-5 6-3-4 Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114 13-4-2 8-12-1 6-7-0 Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108 10-5-2 9-9-4 4-6-2 Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122 13-7-1 7-9-2 5-5-1 Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114 10-11-0 9-5-4 6-5-1 Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131 8-12-1 9-8-2 5-2-0 Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132 7-12-3 9-7-2 4-8-1 Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146 4-13-1 5-14-4 1-6-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4

Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO

Florida at Boston, ppd.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.