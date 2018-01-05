|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|40
|29
|8
|3
|61
|147
|95
|Washington
|41
|25
|13
|3
|53
|128
|117
|New Jersey
|39
|22
|10
|7
|51
|123
|116
|Boston
|38
|22
|10
|6
|50
|119
|95
|Toronto
|42
|24
|16
|2
|50
|138
|122
|Columbus
|41
|23
|15
|3
|49
|115
|115
|N.Y. Rangers
|40
|21
|14
|5
|47
|125
|114
|Carolina
|40
|19
|13
|8
|46
|114
|119
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|20
|17
|4
|44
|141
|150
|Pittsburgh
|42
|20
|19
|3
|43
|116
|133
|Philadelphia
|40
|17
|15
|8
|42
|113
|118
|Florida
|39
|17
|17
|5
|39
|109
|126
|Detroit
|39
|16
|16
|7
|39
|106
|120
|Montreal
|41
|17
|20
|4
|38
|103
|127
|Ottawa
|38
|12
|17
|9
|33
|99
|130
|Buffalo
|39
|10
|20
|9
|29
|86
|129
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|38
|27
|9
|2
|56
|135
|106
|Los Angeles
|40
|24
|11
|5
|53
|120
|91
|Winnipeg
|41
|23
|11
|7
|53
|136
|113
|St. Louis
|42
|25
|15
|2
|52
|122
|104
|Nashville
|39
|23
|11
|5
|51
|123
|107
|San Jose
|38
|21
|12
|5
|47
|104
|96
|Dallas
|41
|22
|16
|3
|47
|123
|114
|Anaheim
|41
|19
|14
|8
|46
|114
|115
|Minnesota
|40
|21
|16
|3
|45
|115
|114
|Chicago
|39
|19
|14
|6
|44
|117
|108
|Colorado
|39
|20
|16
|3
|43
|126
|122
|Calgary
|39
|19
|16
|4
|42
|108
|114
|Edmonton
|40
|17
|20
|3
|37
|114
|131
|Vancouver
|40
|16
|19
|5
|37
|106
|132
|Arizona
|41
|9
|27
|5
|23
|94
|146
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT
Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
|Thursday's Games
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0
Toronto 3, San Jose 2, SO
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Islanders 4
Montreal 2, Tampa Bay 1, SO
Florida at Boston, ppd.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.