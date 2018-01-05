Drunk American man arrested for groping women near Taipei MRT station

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After an afternoon of drinking, an American man was arrested yesterday (Jan. 2) for violating the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act after he reportedly groped the breasts and buttocks of a number of Taiwanese women walking down an alley next to a Zhongshan MRT Station exit in Taipei.

In CCTV footage released by police, the 36-year-old man, who was only identified by his first name of Joseph, can bee seen staggering toward a bench before taking a seat to smoke in an alley next to the Zhongshan MRT Station. When a woman approaches, he quickly stands up and approaches her, starts reaching towards her and tries to corner her before the brief clip ends.

According to a TVBS report, he then groped her breasts and then put her in a bear hug, terrified, she quickly reported him to the police. When police brought him into Taipei's Datong Precinct police station, he reeked of alcohol, continued to consume an alcoholic beverage, and continuously ranted in English for four hours, shouting obscenities like "F**k you Japan!" and "F**k you Korea!" reported Liberty Times.

According to an initial police investigation, the man had exited the Zhongshan MRT Station at 3 p.m., after which he reportedly verbally and physically harassed at least one man and four women. After five hours, he was still too intoxicated to make a coherent statement to police and the Foreign Affairs Police team has been dispatched to assist with translation.

Thus far, two female students have come forward to press charges against him for sexual harassment after he grabbed their breasts and buttocks, for which he has been sent to the prosecutor's office and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) (the de facto U.S. embassy in Taiwan) has been notified.