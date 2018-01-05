Mercury to dip to 8 degrees Celsius next Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The mercury is set to continue to slide well into next week and is likely to plummet to 8 degrees Celsius between next Monday evening, Jan, 8, and early Tuesday morning as different cold snaps strike Taiwan.

Rain began in northern Taiwan starting late Thursday upon the arrival of northeasterly winds which are forecast to send the mercury down by three to four degrees Celsius along with a higher chance of precipitation, according to Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The CWB issued islandwide rain forecast for Friday and Saturday, with highs of 19 degrees Celsius in Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu, 23 degrees in Taichung and Chiayi, 24 degrees for Kaohsiung, 21 degrees in Yilan and 23 degrees in Hualien. The northeasterly winds will ease on Sunday, Jan. 7, while the chance of precipitation remains high.

The mercury is expected to fall further next Monday as a strong cold snap is set to arrive and is likely to set a record low for this winter.

As said earlier by meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a continental polar air mass is moving southwards and will pass through Taiwan from Jan. 8 based on the simulation results carried out by ECMWF. The CWB forecasts the cold snap will be the strongest of this winter, which is expected to send the mercury down to 10 degrees Celsius in Taipei and 8 degrees in open and coastal areas.

The extremely cold air mass is expected to blanket Taiwan until next Friday, Jan. 12, according to Wu.