Kaohsiung Travel Fair offering free gifts to lucky participants!

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A travel and tourism exhibition is coming to Kaohsiung this month from Jan. 19 through Jan. 22, and there are a ton of awesome offers for people that register and show up early to the event.

The Kaohsiung Travel Fair will welcome an incredible variety of companies and tourism agencies, as well as representatives from various foreign tourism bureaus.



But best of all, participants will have a great number of opportunities to receive some free promotional gifts, just by attending the exhibition.

The travel fair is one of the best ways to plan for the vacation of a lifetime that won’t break the bank. And coming right before the Lunar New Year, the travel fair may be the perfect way to decide on what you’re going to do with those February vacation days!

There are three day and four day trips to places like Macau, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Malaysia that include airfare, transportation, hotels and theme park entrance for less than $NT 20,000.

Every day at the fair, there will be 300 promotional gift bags available to the first arrivals. The gift bags reportedly contain meal vouchers, and a selection of travel coupons among other surprises.

For people who register for a special gift giveaway before Jan. 16, their names will be entered in a drawing for a free piece of luggage from one of the participating companies. One winner will be announced every day until Jan. 16.

Register for the luggage give-away here!

And for the early arrivals each day of the event, there will also be prize drawings throughout the day. People that spend over $NT 5,000 at the fair will be entered that day to win a free plane ticket to Japan, with drawings each day of the event.

There are also going to be offers announced during the fair by various exhibitors, so be sure not to miss out! Here is the official webpage for the Kaohsiung Travel Fair (in Chinese).



Some Participating Companies and Organizations