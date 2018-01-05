  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/01/05 10:32
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 39 29 8 2 60 146 93
Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95
Toronto 41 23 16 2 48 135 120
Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126
Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120
Montreal 40 16 20 4 36 101 126
Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130
Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117
New Jersey 39 22 10 7 51 123 116
Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115
N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114
Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119
N.Y. Islanders 40 20 16 4 44 137 144
Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133
Philadelphia 39 16 15 8 40 107 114
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113
St. Louis 42 25 15 2 52 122 104
Nashville 39 23 11 5 51 123 107
Dallas 41 22 16 3 47 123 114
Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114
Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108
Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 38 27 9 2 56 135 106
Los Angeles 40 24 11 5 53 120 91
San Jose 37 21 12 4 46 102 93
Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115
Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114
Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131
Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132
Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Florida at Boston, ppd.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.