All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 39 29 8 2 60 146 93 Washington 41 25 13 3 53 128 117 New Jersey 39 22 10 7 51 123 116 Boston 38 22 10 6 50 119 95 Columbus 41 23 15 3 49 115 115 Toronto 41 23 16 2 48 135 120 N.Y. Rangers 40 21 14 5 47 125 114 Carolina 40 19 13 8 46 114 119 N.Y. Islanders 40 20 16 4 44 137 144 Pittsburgh 42 20 19 3 43 116 133 Philadelphia 39 16 15 8 40 107 114 Florida 39 17 17 5 39 109 126 Detroit 39 16 16 7 39 106 120 Montreal 40 16 20 4 36 101 126 Ottawa 38 12 17 9 33 99 130 Buffalo 39 10 20 9 29 86 129 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 38 27 9 2 56 135 106 Los Angeles 40 24 11 5 53 120 91 Winnipeg 41 23 11 7 53 136 113 St. Louis 42 25 15 2 52 122 104 Nashville 39 23 11 5 51 123 107 Dallas 41 22 16 3 47 123 114 San Jose 37 21 12 4 46 102 93 Anaheim 41 19 14 8 46 114 115 Minnesota 40 21 16 3 45 115 114 Chicago 39 19 14 6 44 117 108 Colorado 39 20 16 3 43 126 122 Calgary 39 19 16 4 42 108 114 Edmonton 40 17 20 3 37 114 131 Vancouver 40 16 19 5 37 106 132 Arizona 41 9 27 5 23 94 146

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 2, Ottawa 1, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Thursday's Games

Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 0

Florida at Boston, ppd.

San Jose at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Columbus at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Dallas, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 3 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 3 p.m.

Florida at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 9:30 p.m.