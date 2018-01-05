Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Jan. 5, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2018/01/05 10:40

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Jan. 5 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: China launches four aviation routes near middle line of Taiwan Strait

@China Times: New NTU president to be announced today

@Liberty Times: China's new aviation routes threaten Taiwan's air security

@Apple Daily: Actress Joe Chen arrested for drunk driving

@Economic Daily News: Flaws in Intel chips trigger cyber storm

@Commercial Times: Premier says U.S. tax overhaul favorable to Taiwan's exports

 
