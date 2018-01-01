A Kaohsiung Carrefour closes after 27 years to make room for 24 hour stores

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —The Carrefour Shir Chuen store in Kaohsiung announced on Facebook Wednesday that their final day of business will be January 14, reported UDN Money.

Among various rumors circulating as to why this location is closing, Carrefour's southern region PR manager, Chen I-fang (陳依芳), clarified that the decision is part of a larger strategic business plan. In the near future Carrefour hopes to expand locations to 24 hour models to match changing consumer needs.

The first ever Carrefour opened in Taiwan in 1989 on the intersection between Jianguo Road and TaShun Road in Kaohsiung. The second was established in Taipei and the third was the closing Shir Chuen store in 1991. The first store shut down in 2013 and reopened as a 24-hour store.

There are presently 114 Carrefour locations in Taiwan, including three along the east coast in Yilan (宜蘭), Hualien (花蓮), and Taitung (台東).



Map of Carrefour locations around Taiwan. (Screenshot from Carrefour website)

Local residents recall the Shir Chuen Carrefour as a staple of the Sanmin District (三民區), and that in a way the current neighborhood developed around it. The closing of the Carrefour represents the end of an era.

After the Shir Chuen location closes down, nine Carrefour stores will remain in Kaohsiung, including the 24-hour Ding-shan location.