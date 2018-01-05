BC-AP--AP Weekly Sports Calendar, AP

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Jan. 5

thru 9, Cape Town, South Africa - cricket, South Africa vs. India, 1st test.

thru 7, Kolomna, Russia - speed skating, European Championships.

thru 7 Brisbane, Australia - tennis, ATP-WTA, Brisbane International.

thru 7, Doha, United Arab Emirates - tennis, ATP, Qatar Open.

thru 6, Auckland, New Zealand - tennis, WTA, ASB Classic.

thru 7, Shenzhen, China - tennis, WTA, Shenzhen Open.

thru 7, Pune, India - tennis, ATP, Maharashtra Open.

thru 8, Sydney - cricket, 5th Ashes test.

thru 7, Kapalua, Hawaii - golf, US PGA Tour, Tournament of Champions.

thru 7, Oberhof, Germany - biathlon, World Cup.

SATURDAY, Jan. 6

Wellington, New Zealand - cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.

thru 7, Maribor, Slovenia - Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 7, Adelboden, Switzerland - Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 7, Val di Fiemme, Italy - cross-country skiing, World Cup.

Bischofshofen, Austria - ski jumping, men's World Cup.

thru 7, Rasnov, Romania - ski jumping, women's World Cup.

thru 7, US - American football, NFL wild card playoffs.

thru 20, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina - auto racing, Dakar Rally.

Accra, Ghana - boxing, Cesar Juarez vs. Isaac Dogboe for vacant interim WBO junior featherweight title.

SUNDAY, Jan. 7

thru 13, Sydney - tennis, ATP, Apia International.

thru 13, Hobart, Australia - tennis, WTA, Hobart International.

MONDAY, Jan. 8

thru 13, Auckland, New Zealand - tennis, ATP, ASB Classic.

TUESDAY, Jan. 9

Flachau, Austria - Alpine skiing, women's World Cup, slalom.

Nelson, New Zealand - cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 10

thru 14, Ruhpolding, Germany - biathlon, World Cup.

THURSDAY, Jan. 11

thru 14 - Honolulu - golf, US PGA Tour, Sony Open.

thru 14 - Gauteng, South Africa - golf, European PGA, South African Open.

FRIDAY, Jan. 12

thru 14, Orlando, Florida - golf, WCG Diamond Resorts Invitational.

thru 14, Val di Fiemme, Italy - nordic combined, World Cup.

thru 14, Wengen, Switzerland - Alpine skiing, combined, downhill, slalom.

thru 14, Dresden, Germany - short track speedskating, European Championships.

thru 14, St. Moritz, Switzerland - bobsleigh and skeleton, World Cup.

thru 14, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - golf, European PGA, EURASIA Cup.

SATURDAY, Jan. 13

thru 14, Oberhof, Germany - luge, World Cup.

thru 14, Bad Kleinkirchheim, Austria - Alpine skiing, women's World Cup, downhill, Super G.

thru 14, Dresden, Germany - Cross-country skiing, World Cup.

thru 14, Tauplitz/Bad Mitterndorf, Austria - Ski jumping, men's World Cup.

Dunedin, New Zealand - cricket, New Zealand vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI.

thru 17, Centurion, South Africa - cricket, South Africa vs. India, 2nd test.

SUNDAY, Jan. 14

Melbourne, Australia - cricket, Australia vs. England, 1st ODI.