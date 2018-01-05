California vows to fight Trump plan for offshore drilling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown and other West Coast governors say the Trump administration's opening of federal waters to offshore drilling is "reckless and short-sighted."

In a statement Thursday, the Democratic leaders of California, Oregon and Washington pledged to do "whatever it takes" to stop the move.

The condemnation follows the U.S. Interior Department's announced plan to open most of the U.S. coast to oil leases in federal waters.

The move would allow the first round of offshore petroleum leasing off California's coast since 1984.

Political and public opposition to offshore drilling runs strong in the state.

A 1969 oil spill off Santa Barbara fouled beaches, killed sea-life and gave rise to the modern environmental movement.