BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/01/05 06:44
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Tuesday's Matches

Swansea 0, Tottenham 2

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Man City 3, Watford 1

Wednesday's Match

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2

Thursday's Match

Tottenham 1, West Ham 1

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0

Fulham 4, Ipswich 1

Reading 0, Birmingham 2

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Northampton vs. Southend

Oxford United vs. Blackpool

Charlton vs. Oldham

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan

Plymouth vs. Bury

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Barnet vs. Carlisle

Forest Green Rovers vs. Port Vale

Colchester vs. Cheltenham

Accrington Stanley vs. Chesterfield

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe

England FA Cup
Friday's Matches

Liverpool vs. Everton

Man United vs. Derby

Saturday's Matches

Fleetwood Town vs. Leicester

Middlesbrough vs. Sunderland

Wycombe vs. Preston

Stevenage vs. Reading

Watford vs. Bristol City

Brentford vs. Notts County

Yeovil vs. Bradford

Bolton vs. Huddersfield

Man City vs. Burnley

Birmingham vs. Burton Albion

Cardiff vs. Mansfield Town

Millwall vs. Barnsley

Coventry vs. Stoke

Bournemouth vs. Wigan

Ipswich vs. Sheffield United

Exeter vs. West Brom

Blackburn vs. Hull

Newcastle vs. Luton Town

Aston Villa vs. Peterborough

Doncaster vs. Rochdale

QPR vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Wolverhampton vs. Swansea

Carlisle vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Fulham vs. Southampton

Norwich vs. Chelsea

Sunday's Matches

Newport County vs. Leeds

Shrewsbury vs. West Ham

Tottenham vs. AFC Wimbledon

Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal

Monday's Match

Brighton vs. Crystal Palace