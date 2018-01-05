The Latest: 3 lawmakers named to scrutinize Kentucky speaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on sexual harassment allegations against Kentucky's Republican House speaker (all times local):

3:55 p.m.

Kentucky's House Democratic leader has appointed three lawmakers to serve on a special committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations against the Republican House speaker.

House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins says he appointed two women and one man: Reps. Sannie Overly, Joni Jenkins and Chris Harris.

Eight Republican lawmakers filed formal disciplinary charges against Jeff Hoover on Wednesday, asking for a special bipartisan committee to recommend expelling him from the House. House rules require the majority and minority leaders to appoint a special six-member committee to investigate.

House Majority Floor Leader Jonathan Shell would not say who he has chosen. House Speaker Pro Tem David Osborne directed all questions to Republican Rep. Jerry Miller, who will serve as the committee's chairman. Miller did not return a call seeking comment.

___

5 a.m.

A special bipartisan committee will decide what to do about a complaint by eight lawmakers seeking to oust Kentucky's GOP House speaker after he secretly settled a sexual harassment complaint with a female legislative aide.

The formal disciplinary charges filed Wednesday against Jeff Hoover include sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and using taxpayer resources to hide the allegations from the public.

In November, Hoover said he would resign as speaker but keep his seat in the legislature. But Tuesday, Hoover said he was only temporarily stepping aside as speaker "until further notice."

Hoover told The Associated Press he believes the complaint is motivated by politics.

But Republican Rep. Phil Moffett, a co-signer of the complaint, said "we have a duty and a responsibility to discipline our members."