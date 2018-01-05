  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/01/05 04:20

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 128.20 129.65 126.60 129.55 Up .95
May 130.65 131.95 129.00 131.90 Up .95
Jul 132.85 134.30 131.50 134.20 Up .90
Sep 135.30 136.65 133.70 136.55 Up .90
Dec 138.95 140.05 137.15 140.00 Up .90
Mar 142.05 143.25 140.50 143.25 Up .85
May 144.05 145.25 144.05 145.25 Up .80
Jul 145.90 147.15 145.90 147.15 Up .85
Sep 147.65 148.95 147.65 148.95 Up .85
Dec 150.30 151.70 150.30 151.70 Up .80
Mar 154.40 Up .80
May 156.15 Up .75
Jul 157.85 Up .75
Sep 159.50 Up .90
Dec 161.10 Up .90