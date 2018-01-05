New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Thursday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|128.20
|129.65
|126.60
|129.55
|Up
|.95
|May
|130.65
|131.95
|129.00
|131.90
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|132.85
|134.30
|131.50
|134.20
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|135.30
|136.65
|133.70
|136.55
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|138.95
|140.05
|137.15
|140.00
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|142.05
|143.25
|140.50
|143.25
|Up
|.85
|May
|144.05
|145.25
|144.05
|145.25
|Up
|.80
|Jul
|145.90
|147.15
|145.90
|147.15
|Up
|.85
|Sep
|147.65
|148.95
|147.65
|148.95
|Up
|.85
|Dec
|150.30
|151.70
|150.30
|151.70
|Up
|.80
|Mar
|154.40
|Up
|.80
|May
|156.15
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|157.85
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|159.50
|Up
|.90
|Dec
|161.10
|Up
|.90