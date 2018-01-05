Authorities: Gunman who killed deputy had several weapons

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say they found several firearms in the apartment of a man who killed a Colorado sheriff's deputy and wounded four other officers.

Douglas County sheriff's spokeswoman Lauren Lekander on Thursday declined to describe the number or type of weapons found in 37-year-old Matthew Riehl's apartment.

Riehl opened fire on deputies who responded to a 911 call he made from his apartment early Sunday. Deputy Zackari Parrish was killed before SWAT team members killed Riehl.

Police reports and a Veterans Affairs Department document say Riehl had suffered from mental illness for at least 2½ years.

Police in Laramie, Wyoming, say Riehl bought at least 11 firearms there between 2010 and 2013. Lekander declined to say whether any of those weapons were in his apartment.