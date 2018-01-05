Canadian theater director's accusers cite unsafe conditions

TORONTO (AP) — Four actresses who allege they were sexually assaulted and harassed by the founding artistic director of Toronto's Soulpepper Theatre say they were motivated to come forward by what they describe as hypocrisy and unsafe working conditions.

Hannah Miller is one of them. She says conditions are not safe at the theater company.

Another, Kristin Booth, says she went public after statements from Soulpepper touting anti-harassment policies that she says she never saw.

The women spoke Thursday, a day after revealing they had filed lawsuits alleging that Albert Schultz exposed himself, groped and otherwise sexually humiliated them.

Schultz says he plans to defend himself against the claims. Soulpepper's board has suspended him while it investigates.

Four other Soulpepper artists resigned from the company in a show of support for the women.