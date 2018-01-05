MLS 2018 schedule includes 9-day break for World Cup

Major League Soccer's upcoming season includes a nine-day break in June for the World Cup in Russia.

The hiatus for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil was two weeks. The U.S. national team, which played in 2014, did not qualify for soccer's premier tournament this year.

More than two dozen MLS players from other national teams are expected to play in the World Cup, although rosters have not been announced.

The World Cup break will run from June 14-22, during the group stage of the tournament.

The MLS season opens on March 3 with Toronto hosting the Columbus Crew in an afternoon match.

This season the league fields a new team, Los Angeles FC, which opens on March 4 in Seattle against the Sounders.