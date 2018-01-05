State high court won't hear Mateen Cleaves sex assault case

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to review a judge's decision to reinstate sexual assault charges against former Michigan State basketball star Mateen Cleaves.

The state's high court on Wednesday joined three Michigan Court of Appeals judges, who in August denied Cleaves' request. Earlier, Genesee County Judge Archie Hayman reinstated the case against Cleaves, who faces charges including unlawful imprisonment and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The case is expected to return to county court for trial.

Cleaves is accused of assaulting a woman after a charity golf event and a visit to a Flint-area bar in 2015.

The Associated Press left a message Thursday morning for defense attorney Frank Manley.

Cleaves, a Flint native, led Michigan State to the NCAA basketball championship in 2000 and played for four NBA teams.