Egypt arrests 75 over corruption charges, some officials

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities have arrested 75 people including government officials and foreigners over an array of corruption-related charges.

The country's anti-corruption Administrative Control Authority said in a Thursday statement that the arrests come in the wake of a 14-months-long investigation that revealed the defendants' involvement with several "organized gangs."

The statement, carried by state-run news agency MENA, says the defendants were found to be involved in acts of bribery, profiteering, forging official documents, facilitating illegal migration and human trafficking, as well as misappropriating private and public funds.

The statement didn't name officials or specify the nationalities of the foreigners involved.

It added that the arrests were carried out during raids across several provinces, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Kafr el-Sheikh, Gharbiya and Daqahliyah.