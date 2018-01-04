Gerwig, McKinnon other celebs recall most broke they've been

NEW YORK (AP) — Not every actor struggles in the early years, but there are plenty of origin stories full of tight-money moments. During recent interviews, a few celebrities shared their lean times, including Patrick Wilson, Kate McKinnon and Rosamund Pike.

Wilson once scraped for change for toll money during his big move to New York City after working the ensemble casts of musicals in Pittsburgh. McKinnon said she grew fond of lentils on her way up. And Pike? She knew she had made it when she could afford to take taxis rather than walk everywhere.

On the other side of the spectrum, Dermot Mulroney said he never really struggled. He achieved success straight out of college, but his dad offered to pay a year's rent anyway.