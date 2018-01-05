Majority of Taiwan's working couples see child rearing as burden

Taipei, (CNA) Roughly 85 percent of the working couples in Taiwan believed it would take an average monthly household income of nearly NT$80,000 (US$2,666) to raise a child, according to a survey released Thursday by the online 1111 job bank.

Financial burden is currently the number one concern for the majority of working couples in Taiwan when it comes to deciding whether to have children, the job bank's vice president Daniel Lee said.

For a family to raise children while still be able to maintain an adequate quality of life, only those with an average household income of NT$100,000 would be able to afford to, Lee said.

Aside from financial burden, the survey also showed that 23 percent of the working women in Taiwan said they have experienced discrimination in the workplace because of their marriage or pregnancy.

Of these women, 9.6 percent said the discrimination included unfriendly remarks, while 6.6 percent said they were given a hard time by their colleagues and supervisors.

Meanwhile, 4.4 percent of them also said their marriage or pregnancy would hinder their career advancement.

As such, 28.7 percent of the pregnant/married women said they gave up their career for a family-oriented job, the survey showed.

To address these obstacles to having children, Lee said that besides the government's childcare subsidies, the private sector in Taiwan should also be obligated to create a friendly environment for working women to prevent Taiwan from losing its talents, Lee said.

The survey, conducted from Dec. 18 last year to January 3 this year, had a sample size of 1,240 respondents, and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.78 percentage point. (By Chiu Po-shen and Ko Lin)Enditem/cs