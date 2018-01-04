  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/01/04 06:30
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 22 20 2 0 64 13 62
Man United 22 14 5 3 45 16 47
Chelsea 22 14 4 4 41 16 46
Liverpool 22 12 8 2 50 25 44
Tottenham 21 12 4 5 41 20 40
Arsenal 22 11 6 5 40 28 39
Burnley 22 9 7 6 19 19 34
Leicester 22 8 6 8 34 32 30
Everton 22 7 6 9 25 34 27
Watford 22 7 4 11 31 40 25
Huddersfield 22 6 6 10 18 35 24
Brighton 22 5 8 9 17 27 23
Newcastle 22 6 4 12 20 30 22
Crystal Palace 22 5 7 10 20 33 22
Bournemouth 22 5 6 11 22 34 21
West Ham 21 5 6 10 24 39 21
Southampton 22 4 8 10 21 32 20
Stoke 22 5 5 12 23 47 20
West Brom 22 2 10 10 16 30 16
Swansea 22 4 4 14 13 34 16
Tuesday, Jan. 2

Swansea 0, Tottenham 2

West Ham 2, West Brom 1

Southampton 1, Crystal Palace 2

Man City 3, Watford 1

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal 2, Chelsea 2

Thursday, Jan. 4

Tottenham vs. West Ham 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 26 19 4 3 50 20 61
Derby 26 14 7 5 41 23 49
Cardiff 26 14 5 7 36 25 47
Bristol City 26 13 8 5 40 31 47
Aston Villa 26 12 8 6 38 24 44
Leeds 26 13 4 9 37 28 43
Sheffield United 26 13 3 10 40 31 42
Middlesbrough 26 12 5 9 35 26 41
Preston 26 10 10 6 30 26 40
Fulham 26 10 9 7 39 34 39
Brentford 26 9 10 7 39 35 37
Ipswich 26 11 3 12 39 39 36
Norwich 26 9 7 10 26 31 34
Nottingham Forest 26 10 2 14 33 42 32
Millwall 26 7 9 10 28 29 30
Sheffield Wednesday 26 7 9 10 30 34 30
QPR 26 7 9 10 28 36 30
Reading 26 7 7 12 30 35 28
Barnsley 26 6 8 12 27 37 26
Bolton 26 6 7 13 25 43 25
Hull 26 5 9 12 39 44 24
Burton Albion 26 6 6 14 20 43 24
Birmingham 26 6 5 15 15 35 23
Sunderland 26 4 10 12 29 43 22
Tuesday, Jan. 2

Wolverhampton 3, Brentford 0

Fulham 4, Ipswich 1

Reading 0, Birmingham 2

Friday, Jan. 12

Sheffield United vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1945 GMT

Saturday, Jan. 13

Cardiff vs. Sunderland 1230 GMT

Birmingham vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Wolverhampton 1500 GMT

Millwall vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa 1730 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 25 17 5 3 50 12 56
Shrewsbury 25 16 6 3 33 15 54
Blackburn 25 14 7 4 45 23 49
Scunthorpe 26 14 7 5 37 22 49
Bradford 26 15 3 8 42 34 48
Portsmouth 26 13 2 11 33 30 41
Rotherham 26 12 4 10 44 35 40
Peterborough 26 11 6 9 43 37 39
Charlton 25 10 7 8 32 32 37
Oxford United 26 9 8 9 41 39 35
Doncaster 26 9 7 10 29 28 34
Fleetwood Town 26 9 6 11 36 40 33
Blackpool 26 8 8 10 34 37 32
Bristol Rovers 26 10 2 14 36 43 32
Gillingham 26 7 10 9 27 29 31
Plymouth 26 8 7 11 26 34 31
Southend 26 8 7 11 30 42 31
Walsall 25 7 9 9 31 34 30
Milton Keynes Dons 26 7 8 11 28 38 29
Oldham 26 7 7 12 39 48 28
AFC Wimbledon 25 7 6 12 22 31 27
Northampton 26 6 5 15 20 46 23
Rochdale 25 4 10 11 25 35 22
Bury 25 4 5 16 19 38 17
Saturday, Jan. 6

Northampton vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Charlton vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Wigan ppd.

Plymouth vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham ppd.

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 26 16 6 4 62 25 54
Notts County 26 14 8 4 44 26 50
Coventry 26 13 5 8 28 18 44
Wycombe 26 12 7 7 46 35 43
Lincoln City 26 12 7 7 35 24 43
Mansfield Town 26 11 10 5 38 29 43
Exeter 25 13 3 9 35 32 42
Colchester 26 11 8 7 35 27 41
Swindon 25 13 2 10 38 34 41
Accrington Stanley 24 12 4 8 38 30 40
Newport County 26 10 9 7 35 30 39
Cambridge United 26 10 7 9 25 31 37
Carlisle 26 9 7 10 37 37 34
Grimsby Town 26 9 7 10 26 34 34
Stevenage 26 9 6 11 36 39 33
Crawley Town 26 9 6 11 25 31 33
Cheltenham 26 8 7 11 33 38 31
Port Vale 26 9 4 13 29 34 31
Crewe 26 9 2 15 29 41 29
Yeovil 26 7 6 13 36 47 27
Morecambe 25 6 7 12 24 36 25
Chesterfield 26 5 6 15 26 47 21
Barnet 26 5 5 16 26 39 20
Forest Green 25 5 5 15 25 47 20
Saturday, Jan. 6

Barnet vs. Carlisle ppd.

Forest Green vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT