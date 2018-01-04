UK ponders what to do with homeless ahead of royal wedding

LONDON (AP) — A political storm is brewing ahead of Prince Harry's and Meghan Markle's May 19 wedding over whether to crack down on homeless people and beggars in the well-to-do English town of Windsor.

Homeless charities are reacting angrily to borough councilor Simon Dudley's call for police to clear the streets so the town makes a favorable impression on visitors drawn to see what they can of the royal nuptials.

They reject his assertion that the homeless in Windsor are living on the streets by choice, a view expressed in a letter Dudley sent to police and to Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May. Greg Beales, a spokesman for Shelter, says Thursday that punishing the homeless is "totally counter-productive."

Dudley says beggars and homeless people are creating a "hostile atmosphere" in Windsor.