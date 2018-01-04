Irish police find no link to extremism in fatal stabbing

LONDON (AP) — Irish police investigating a series of attacks that left one man dead and two injured say they have found no ties to extremism.

Police said Thursday that they have found "no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist-related."

An 18-year-old Egyptian man is being questioned as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday after one man was stabbed to death and two others were injured in the town of Dundalk, just south of the border with Northern Ireland.

The three attacks took place at three separate locations within 40 minutes of each other. Police said after the arrest that an extremist link was one line of inquiry.

The victim who died was a 24-year-old Japanese man.

No motive for the seemingly random attacks has been made public.