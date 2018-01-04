WORLD SPORTS AT 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--TOTTENHAM-WEST HAM

LONDON — Tottenham hosts West Ham in the 30th Premier League game in the last 10 days as a packed festive schedule comes to an end before a busy weekend of FA Cup action. By Rob Harris. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-MURRAY OUT

Andy Murray needed only a couple of days in Australia to realize the hip problem that has kept him out of competitive tennis since Wimbledon was not going to improve in time for the season's first major. By John Pye. SENT: 660 words, photo.

SOC--EGYPT-SALAH-MANIA

CAIRO — An enchanting story being shared on social media in Egypt tells how Mohamed Salah, the star Liverpool forward, was once rejected by a local team. That Salah succeeded anyway is being latched onto by Egyptians as a sign of hope for a country battered by brutal civil violence, deadly attacks and a harsh economic crisis. By Hamza Hendawi. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ACCRA, Ghana — Mohamed Salah is favorite to be named African player of the year for 2017 after the Egypt forward led his country to World Cup qualification for the first time in nearly 30 years alongside a phenomenal start to his career at Liverpool. UPCOMING: 400 words. Awards ceremony starts 2100 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Ousmane Dembele, Barcelona's most expensive signing in club history, could make his return from a long injury layoff at Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey's round of 16. Real Madrid also plays at lower-tier team Numancia. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos.

SOC--ARSENAL-WENGER

LONDON — For the 14th consecutive season, Arsene Wenger won't be picking up the Premier League trophy. It's not been possible to write off Arsenal's prospects hopes so early under Wenger. By Rob Harris. SENT: 630 words, photos.

SOC--TORINO-MIHAJLOVIC FIRED

TURIN, Italy — Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has been fired, a day after his team was eliminated from the Italian Cup with a derby defeat to Juventus. SENT: 220 words, photo.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND

SYDNEY — Australia's pace attack took two late wickets with the new ball to reduce England to 233-5 at stumps and wrestle back control on a dramatic first day of the fifth Ashes test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. By Keiran Smith. SENT: 580 words, photos.

— CRI--AUSTRALIA-ENGLAND-ROOT — Root fails again to turn a good start into a century. SENT: 260 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

ZAGREB, Croatia — Marcel Hirscher will become the fourth skier with 50 men's World Cup wins if the six-time overall champion from Austria takes Thursday's slalom. His main rival, Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen, is after his first win of the season. By Eric Willemsen. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT.

TEN--BRISBANE INTERNATIONAL

BRISBANE, Australia — Karolina Pliskova kept her Brisbane International title defense on track with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over 2012 winner Kaia Kanepi to set up a semifinal against Elina Svitolina. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TEN--SHENZHEN OPEN

SHENZHEN, China — Maria Sharapova continued her preparations for an Australian Open return by beating Zarina Diyas 6-3, 6-3 Thursday to advance to the Shenzhen Open semifinals along with top-seeded Simona Halep. SENT: 210 words, photos.

TEN--HOPMAN CUP

PERTH, Australia — Karen Khachanov and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Yuichi Sugita and Naomi Osaka 4-1, 4-0 in a Fast4 mixed doubles decider Thursday to give Russia a 2-1 victory over Japan at the Hopman Cup. SENT; 230 words. Will be updated.

TEN--ASB CLASSIC

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Heavy rain prevented quarterfinals being played Thursday at the WTA Tour's ASB Tennis Classic. SENT: 120 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-WEST INDIES-GAYLE

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — West Indies cricket coach Stuart Law has defended out-of-form batsman Chris Gayle, saying critics who suggest his international career may be over "write him off at your peril." SENT: 300 words, photo.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

BOSTON — Terry Rozier scored 20 points in 20 minutes, stealing the spotlight from LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas in a rematch of the Eastern Conference finals and leading the Boston Celtics to a 102-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. SENT: 1,500 words, photos.

FIG--US CHAMPIONSHIPS

SAN JOSE, California — Rising star Bradie Tennell continued her breakout season by winning the women's short program Wednesday night at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 630 words, photos.

OLY--FIG-OLYMPIC BOYCOTT

SAN JOSE, California — Two executives for U.S. Figure Skating warned against any potential boycott of the Pyeongchang Olympics by the United States. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 500 words, photos.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou scored 6 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. SENT: 280 words, photo.

HKN--ALL-STAR CAPTAINS

NEW YORK — When the Tampa Bay Lightning host NHL All-Star Weekend, they'll have face of the franchise Steven Stamkos front and center. SENT: 290 words, photo.

FBN--RAIDERS MOVE-VEGAS STADIUM

HENDERSON, Nevada — The Oakland Raiders came one step closer to securing the land the team needs for its new headquarters and practice facility near Las Vegas — and at a steep discount. SENT: 500 words.

