Danish man jailed for 2 years after jet ski crash killed 2

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to two years in jail for aggravated manslaughter after crashing his jet ski into a boat, killing two American students in 2016 in Copenhagen.

The Copenhagen City Court said Thursday the Danish man, who was not immediately identified, fled after the fatal crash on May 6, 2016, to a suburban harbor where he was arrested. He has admitted steering the jet ski that slammed into a rental boat with, among others, 18-year-old Leah Bell of Louisiana and Linsey Malia of Massachusetts, aged 21, who were killed.

A license to ride a jet ski has become mandatory in Demark following the crash. The government has called for some identification of jet skis, like a registration plate.