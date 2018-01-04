Vietnam arrest tycoon accused of revealing state secrets

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnamese police have arrested a business tycoon wanted for revealing state secrets after he was deported by Singapore.

Vietnamese officials say in a statement that Phan Van Anh Vu was arrested Thrusday and he will be investigated "in accordance with the law."

The 42-year-old Vu is a real estate developer who also served as a senior officer in Vietnamese intelligence service. Police raided his home in the central city of Danang on Dec. 21 and issued an arrest warrant against him for revealing state secrets. Police did not say what the state secrets were.

Vu was arrested in Singapore on Dec. 28.