Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;24;A shower in spots;31;25;SSW;10;70%;47%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Low clouds;24;16;Sunlit and pleasant;24;15;W;14;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;11;7;A touch of rain;9;6;NE;25;90%;87%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;19;11;Sunny and beautiful;20;12;SSE;9;66%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;11;5;A shower or two;8;2;SW;21;86%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;-4;-11;Partly sunny;-7;-11;NNE;5;79%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;9;2;Partly sunny;11;2;ESE;10;66%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;-12;-28;Sunny, but cold;-16;-26;ESE;7;71%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;32;22;Partly sunny;34;23;ENE;16;50%;4%;13

Athens, Greece;Cooler;10;4;Sunshine and milder;14;7;S;8;63%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;24;19;Very windy, showers;22;19;W;43;83%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny, nice;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;9;ESE;21;52%;33%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;Rainy times;30;22;SSW;7;76%;78%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;27;15;Sunny and nice;28;14;E;9;49%;6%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;25;High clouds;34;26;SSW;10;58%;42%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;22;10;Periods of sun, nice;18;8;W;20;61%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;-1;-7;Partly sunny;3;-6;E;6;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;11;4;Clouds and sun, mild;12;3;SE;8;63%;32%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;8;5;A shower or two;9;4;SW;21;63%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;19;9;A p.m. shower or two;19;8;S;7;71%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;26;18;A shower or t-storm;25;17;ENE;11;76%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;10;4;A shower in the a.m.;10;5;E;8;87%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;12;6;A shower or two;8;4;SW;19;73%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;7;-2;Mostly sunny;7;0;WSW;8;73%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;9;4;Rather cloudy, mild;10;5;SSE;7;79%;33%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny and hot;35;23;A t-storm, cooler;25;18;WNW;14;75%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;30;17;A stray thunderstorm;28;18;S;8;44%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;6;0;Decreasing clouds;8;-2;WNW;13;46%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;19;15;Clouds and sun;19;11;WSW;29;46%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;26;19;Decreasing clouds;25;18;SSE;34;63%;3%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;Sun and some clouds;28;19;E;5;58%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;21;ENE;9;61%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, frigid;-11;-18;Mostly sunny, frigid;-12;-19;NW;18;69%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;33;22;Partly sunny;32;21;NNE;19;50%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;4;1;A little a.m. rain;4;1;SSW;7;90%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;25;19;High clouds;24;19;NNE;17;57%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;8;-2;Mostly sunny;12;2;SSE;12;54%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast, downpours;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;N;14;85%;72%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;20;7;Hazy sun;20;7;NE;7;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;10;-3;Partly sunny;11;-2;SW;7;30%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Sunny and nice;25;12;WNW;8;65%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;7;75%;81%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;9;1;Spotty showers;6;2;NW;16;88%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;3;2;Rain and drizzle;10;-2;NNE;11;39%;77%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;19;13;A touch of rain;17;9;SW;24;80%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;21;19;A shower in the a.m.;22;19;SE;10;94%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;11;SE;9;48%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;21;15;A shower or two;19;13;NE;19;63%;83%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;3;2;Snow at times;3;1;SSE;24;95%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;33;24;Spotty showers;32;23;SE;12;75%;76%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;22;18;Low clouds;22;18;E;10;65%;74%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;ENE;24;55%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;29;14;Sunlit and nice;28;13;E;9;35%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;18;6;Hazy sun;19;3;N;6;60%;10%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;11;7;Mostly sunny;10;5;SSW;10;74%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;WSW;15;73%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;26;19;Sunshine and nice;26;19;N;14;48%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;Mostly sunny;30;16;E;10;30%;25%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;5;-7;Plenty of sunshine;7;-8;ENE;6;38%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Hazy sunshine;27;12;ENE;11;49%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;0;A shower in the p.m.;17;-2;WSW;7;57%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;27;12;Mostly sunny;27;12;N;25;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;6;3;Partly sunny;5;3;SW;10;77%;43%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;29;24;Brief showers;26;24;NNE;11;68%;91%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;Cloudy;28;22;ENE;7;76%;69%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;22;10;Sunny and nice;24;10;NNE;10;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;ENE;5;80%;88%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;5;A t-storm in spots;16;6;ENE;12;57%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and beautiful;32;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;SW;8;63%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;24;20;Mostly cloudy;24;19;SSE;12;72%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;16;13;Rain, some heavy;14;7;NW;17;74%;90%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;12;4;Spotty showers;7;2;SE;18;80%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;23;13;Partly sunny;22;14;NNW;7;70%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;SSW;9;81%;74%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;14;7;A bit of rain;10;4;WNW;16;65%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;30;27;Sunshine and nice;31;27;NE;18;65%;28%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;A t-storm around;30;24;N;10;74%;79%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;8;74%;57%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;26;14;Partly sunny;29;17;ENE;11;51%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;22;7;Partly sunny;22;6;NE;6;41%;13%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and cooler;15;5;Partly sunny, cool;17;10;N;14;46%;17%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;Snow to rain;3;2;SW;15;82%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with sunshine;31;23;Sunny and breezy;30;24;ENE;23;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;Not as warm;27;18;S;15;48%;75%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;-8;-18;Breezy with snow;-17;-24;W;28;61%;90%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-2;A snow shower;1;0;SSE;13;61%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;Hazy sun;30;21;N;13;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;22;15;A t-storm in spots;26;15;N;12;51%;64%;9

New York, United States;Heavy snow, windy;-2;-13;Mostly sunny, breezy;-10;-16;WNW;36;44%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;15;8;A bit of rain;14;8;WNW;14;81%;80%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and cold;-21;-27;Clouds and sun, cold;-22;-26;S;9;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;7;0;A little rain;6;0;S;7;61%;60%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;2;-3;Snow showers;-2;-8;N;11;65%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of snow;-8;-22;Cloudy, much colder;-20;-27;WNW;30;58%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;31;26;A shower in spots;30;25;WSW;9;74%;77%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;23;Thunderstorms;29;23;WNW;12;83%;85%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun;30;23;A shower or two;30;23;ENE;13;76%;64%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;14;8;A shower or two;10;4;SW;15;62%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Not as warm;26;13;S;21;56%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;S;10;73%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;E;12;76%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers;30;22;A shower or two;29;21;ENE;9;60%;74%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;7;5;Rather cloudy, mild;10;4;SSW;15;60%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;2;-12;Decreasing clouds;-2;-13;WNW;6;55%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;20;9;Afternoon showers;18;10;SSE;12;72%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;19;9;Sun and clouds;19;9;WSW;16;75%;83%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;E;13;72%;77%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brilliant sunshine;2;-3;Turning out cloudy;0;-2;SSE;11;44%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;5;2;Periods of rain;4;1;WSW;16;92%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;27;23;A shower or t-storm;27;25;NNE;8;73%;82%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;8;E;13;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;15;6;Sunshine, pleasant;17;9;ESE;10;75%;18%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;3;2;A snow squall;4;2;SSE;15;75%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;17;13;Rain in the morning;15;11;WNW;11;100%;81%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;23;18;Showers and t-storms;22;17;ENE;17;77%;64%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;29;23;A shower or two;28;23;SE;15;77%;68%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Some sun, pleasant;24;15;N;12;68%;2%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;5;Sun, some clouds;23;5;NE;6;38%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;30;14;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;SW;9;45%;26%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;28;22;A shower in places;29;22;N;9;78%;57%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;16;12;Heavy rain;13;4;NNW;11;82%;90%;0

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;9;7;Periods of rain;11;6;SSW;11;85%;80%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;1;-6;Decreasing clouds;2;-7;NW;6;37%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;6;4;Cloudy and chilly;7;3;NNE;16;64%;27%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;30;25;Showers and t-storms;30;26;NE;4;78%;87%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;6;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-1;S;7;74%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;24;A shower or two;29;24;E;20;73%;78%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;3;1;Snow showers;3;-4;NW;7;93%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;18;Mostly sunny;28;21;NE;20;52%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;24;17;Occasional rain;18;16;ENE;13;80%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;3;2;Snow to rain;4;1;SSE;15;81%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Showers of rain/snow;5;1;Clearing;9;0;NE;7;82%;28%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;8;0;Cloudy;9;1;NNW;9;72%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun, some clouds;14;3;Mostly sunny;12;3;N;8;22%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;16;13;Heavy showers;16;13;W;32;77%;96%;1

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;13;3;Variable cloudiness;17;6;E;5;38%;19%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;8;1;Rather cloudy;6;0;N;10;48%;19%;1

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;-11;-20;Cloudy and breezy;-14;-23;N;30;67%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;20;11;Sunny and pleasant;20;11;SSW;15;59%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;10;SSE;9;59%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;-20;-29;Mostly sunny, cold;-17;-26;NNW;10;87%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;8;7;Rain;9;3;ESE;8;79%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, mild;10;5;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;4;SE;6;65%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;20;Clouds and sun, warm;31;21;NE;7;54%;40%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;4;2;Snow to rain;4;2;SW;21;77%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;8;2;Mostly cloudy;8;3;SW;20;81%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;22;17;Rain;23;15;SSW;28;84%;96%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;30;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNW;9;68%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;3;-3;Clearing;4;-4;ESE;4;60%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius