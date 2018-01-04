Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, January 4, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;75;A shower in spots;88;77;SSW;6;70%;47%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Low clouds;75;60;Sunlit and pleasant;75;59;W;9;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Spotty showers;53;44;A touch of rain;49;43;NE;15;90%;87%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and nice;66;52;Sunny and beautiful;67;53;SSE;6;66%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;51;40;A shower or two;47;36;SW;13;86%;69%;1

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;25;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;3;79%;12%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;48;35;Partly sunny;52;36;ESE;6;66%;2%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;11;-18;Sunny, but cold;3;-15;ESE;4;71%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;90;71;Partly sunny;93;74;ENE;10;50%;4%;13

Athens, Greece;Cooler;50;40;Sunshine and milder;57;44;S;5;63%;3%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain;75;66;Very windy, showers;71;66;W;27;83%;91%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning sunny, nice;66;47;Mostly sunny;66;49;ESE;13;52%;33%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;74;Rainy times;87;72;SSW;5;76%;78%;6

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;81;60;Sunny and nice;82;57;E;5;49%;6%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;91;77;High clouds;93;79;SSW;6;58%;42%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;72;49;Periods of sun, nice;64;46;W;13;61%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;30;19;Partly sunny;37;21;E;4;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;51;40;Clouds and sun, mild;54;38;SE;5;63%;32%;1

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;46;41;A shower or two;47;39;SW;13;63%;67%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;67;48;A p.m. shower or two;67;47;S;4;71%;80%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;80;64;A shower or t-storm;77;63;ENE;7;76%;80%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;50;39;A shower in the a.m.;49;40;E;5;87%;66%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;54;43;A shower or two;47;39;SW;12;73%;74%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sunshine;44;29;Mostly sunny;45;32;WSW;5;73%;3%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;48;39;Rather cloudy, mild;50;41;SSE;5;79%;33%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny and hot;94;74;A t-storm, cooler;77;64;WNW;9;75%;55%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;63;A stray thunderstorm;82;65;S;5;44%;79%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;43;32;Decreasing clouds;47;29;WNW;8;46%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Blowing dust;65;59;Clouds and sun;66;52;WSW;18;46%;3%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;79;66;Decreasing clouds;76;64;SSE;21;63%;3%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Sunshine, pleasant;85;67;Sun and some clouds;83;66;E;3;58%;55%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;87;70;ENE;6;61%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, frigid;11;0;Mostly sunny, frigid;11;-2;NW;11;69%;10%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;92;71;Partly sunny;90;70;NNE;12;50%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;39;34;A little a.m. rain;39;33;SSW;5;90%;84%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;78;67;High clouds;76;66;NNE;10;57%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;47;29;Mostly sunny;54;36;SSE;7;54%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Overcast, downpours;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;N;9;85%;72%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;68;45;Hazy sun;68;44;NE;4;66%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Periods of sun;50;27;Partly sunny;52;28;SW;4;30%;3%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny and nice;77;53;WNW;5;65%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SW;4;75%;81%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;48;34;Spotty showers;42;35;NW;10;88%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain and drizzle;37;36;Rain and drizzle;50;29;NNE;7;39%;77%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and nice;66;55;A touch of rain;63;48;SW;15;80%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;71;67;A shower in the a.m.;71;67;SE;6;94%;66%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;73;53;Mostly sunny, nice;79;51;SE;6;48%;3%;13

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, a shower;70;59;A shower or two;66;56;NE;12;63%;83%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Bit of rain, snow;37;35;Snow at times;38;34;SSE;15;95%;86%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;91;76;Spotty showers;89;74;SE;7;75%;76%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;72;64;Low clouds;72;64;E;6;65%;74%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;82;68;Partly sunny, breezy;81;70;ENE;15;55%;13%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine, pleasant;84;57;Sunlit and nice;83;55;E;5;35%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;64;43;Hazy sun;66;37;N;4;60%;10%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;52;44;Mostly sunny;50;41;SSW;6;74%;7%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;91;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;78;WSW;9;73%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;79;66;Sunshine and nice;79;65;N;9;48%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;83;56;Mostly sunny;87;61;E;6;30%;25%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler;41;19;Plenty of sunshine;44;17;ENE;4;38%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;80;56;Hazy sunshine;80;53;ENE;7;49%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;32;A shower in the p.m.;63;29;WSW;4;57%;55%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;81;53;Mostly sunny;80;53;N;15;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Sun and clouds;42;38;Partly sunny;42;37;SW;6;77%;43%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;83;75;Brief showers;80;74;NNE;7;68%;91%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rain, a thunderstorm;83;71;Cloudy;83;71;ENE;4;76%;69%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and nice;71;50;Sunny and nice;74;50;NNE;6;59%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;A t-storm or two;89;75;ENE;3;80%;88%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;41;A t-storm in spots;61;42;ENE;7;57%;64%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and beautiful;90;68;Mostly sunny, nice;87;70;SW;5;63%;0%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;74;67;Mostly cloudy;75;67;SSE;7;72%;35%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds;61;55;Rain, some heavy;58;44;NW;10;74%;90%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;53;38;Spotty showers;45;36;SE;11;80%;75%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;73;55;Partly sunny;71;57;NNW;5;70%;5%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;75;A shower in the a.m.;81;74;SSW;5;81%;74%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;57;45;A bit of rain;51;39;WNW;10;65%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;Sunny intervals;87;81;Sunshine and nice;88;81;NE;11;65%;28%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;84;76;A t-storm around;86;76;N;6;74%;79%;10

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;ENE;5;74%;57%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;79;56;Partly sunny;84;63;ENE;7;51%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;72;45;Partly sunny;72;43;NE;4;41%;13%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine and cooler;59;42;Partly sunny, cool;62;50;N;9;46%;17%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Showers of rain/snow;38;33;Snow to rain;37;35;SW;9;82%;83%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with sunshine;87;74;Sunny and breezy;87;74;ENE;15;61%;2%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, warm;92;73;Not as warm;80;64;S;9;48%;75%;11

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;18;0;Breezy with snow;1;-11;W;17;61%;90%;0

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;28;A snow shower;33;32;SSE;8;61%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny and pleasant;86;70;Hazy sun;85;69;N;8;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower or t-storm;72;58;A t-storm in spots;79;59;N;7;51%;64%;9

New York, United States;Heavy snow, windy;28;9;Mostly sunny, breezy;15;4;WNW;22;44%;3%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy;59;47;A bit of rain;58;47;WNW;9;81%;80%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and cold;-6;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;-7;-15;S;6;79%;0%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;44;32;A little rain;42;33;S;5;61%;60%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;36;26;Snow showers;28;18;N;7;65%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of snow;17;-8;Cloudy, much colder;-4;-17;WNW;19;58%;44%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;87;79;A shower in spots;87;77;WSW;6;74%;77%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;82;74;Thunderstorms;84;74;WNW;7;83%;85%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun;86;73;A shower or two;85;73;ENE;8;76%;64%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;57;46;A shower or two;51;40;SW;9;62%;74%;1

Perth, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;89;63;Not as warm;79;56;S;13;56%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;75;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;75;S;6;73%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;76;E;7;76%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers;86;72;A shower or two;85;69;ENE;6;60%;74%;3

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. rain;45;41;Rather cloudy, mild;50;39;SSW;9;60%;67%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Becoming cloudy;35;11;Decreasing clouds;29;9;WNW;4;55%;0%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A shower;69;49;Afternoon showers;65;49;SSE;8;72%;86%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;66;48;Sun and clouds;65;48;WSW;10;75%;83%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;77;E;8;72%;77%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brilliant sunshine;36;27;Turning out cloudy;32;29;SSE;7;44%;78%;0

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow shower;41;36;Periods of rain;39;34;WSW;10;92%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;81;74;A shower or t-storm;81;76;NNE;5;73%;82%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;Sunny and pleasant;75;47;E;8;29%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;60;44;Sunshine, pleasant;62;48;ESE;6;75%;18%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;37;36;A snow squall;39;35;SSE;10;75%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;62;56;Rain in the morning;60;51;WNW;7;100%;81%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Showers and t-storms;72;63;ENE;10;77%;64%;3

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;84;73;A shower or two;82;74;SE;9;77%;68%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;75;60;Some sun, pleasant;75;59;N;8;68%;2%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;76;41;Sun, some clouds;73;42;NE;4;38%;9%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;86;58;Partly sunny, nice;86;61;SW;6;45%;26%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;82;71;A shower in places;83;71;N;6;78%;57%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower;61;53;Heavy rain;55;39;NNW;7;82%;90%;0

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;48;44;Periods of rain;51;43;SSW;7;85%;80%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Inc. clouds;33;21;Decreasing clouds;36;19;NW;4;37%;0%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;43;39;Cloudy and chilly;45;37;NNE;10;64%;27%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;85;78;Showers and t-storms;86;78;NE;3;78%;87%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;42;26;Mostly sunny;45;31;S;4;74%;7%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;A shower or two;84;75;E;12;73%;78%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;38;34;Snow showers;37;24;NW;4;93%;72%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;76;65;Mostly sunny;83;69;NE;12;52%;3%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;74;63;Occasional rain;65;61;ENE;8;80%;67%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and snow shower;38;36;Snow to rain;40;34;SSE;10;81%;85%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Showers of rain/snow;42;33;Clearing;48;31;NE;4;82%;28%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;46;33;Cloudy;47;34;NNW;6;72%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Sun, some clouds;57;37;Mostly sunny;53;38;N;5;22%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;61;55;Heavy showers;61;55;W;20;77%;96%;1

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;56;37;Variable cloudiness;63;43;E;3;38%;19%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;46;34;Rather cloudy;43;32;N;6;48%;19%;1

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;12;-4;Cloudy and breezy;6;-9;N;19;67%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;67;52;Sunny and pleasant;68;51;SSW;9;59%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;70;53;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;SSE;6;59%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold with sunshine;-4;-20;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-15;NNW;6;87%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;45;Rain;49;38;ESE;5;79%;88%;0

Vienna, Austria;Turning cloudy, mild;50;41;Mostly cloudy, mild;54;39;SE;4;65%;70%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;67;Clouds and sun, warm;88;71;NE;4;54%;40%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and snow shower;40;35;Snow to rain;39;35;SW;13;77%;84%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;46;36;Mostly cloudy;46;38;SW;12;81%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;72;62;Rain;73;60;SSW;17;84%;96%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun, nice;86;70;Partly sunny;84;69;NNW;6;68%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy;37;27;Clearing;40;26;ESE;2;60%;44%;2

