Democratic development deepens in Taiwan under changes to Referendum Act

The people of Taiwan will find it easier to exercise their direct civil rights following the Jan. 3 promulgation of amendments to the Referendum Act, according to the Central Election Commission.



Under the revisions, the CEC assumes statutory responsibility for national referendums from the Executive Yuan, while the legal voting age is lowered from 20 to 18 years of age.



The changes also lower the thresholds for initiating and supporting a referendum from 0.5 percent to 0.01 percent and 5 percent to 1.5 percent, respectively, in the latest presidential election. This equates to 1,879 and 281,745 voters based on the outcome of the January 2016 contest.



In addition, the results of a referendum are accepted when the tally of affirmative ballots exceeds negative and reaches 25 percent of registered voters. Both numbers were set at 50 percent.



CEC Minister Chen In-chin said the amendments underscore the government’s commitment to deepening democracy in Taiwan and encouraging dialogue between the people and public officials on key issues. No stone will be left unturned in expanding the public’s access to full political participation through conducting fair, just and transparent elections, he added.



According to the CEC, it is drafting amendments to relevant rules and regulations, as well as establishing an online platform for the citizenry to propose and support referendums.