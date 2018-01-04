Turkish religious body slammed for child bride reference

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An online glossary posted by Turkey's state religious affairs body suggesting that girls as young as 9 could marry has sparked a public outcry, including calls for an inquiry and the dismantling of the organization.

The glossary of Islamic terms, which has since been removed, defined marriage as an institution that saves a person from adultery and said girls can marry when they reach puberty — as early as age 9.

The main opposition party has asked prosecutors to investigate.

The Directorate of Religious Affairs, or Diyanet, has denied approving underage marriages and said the glossary merely interpreted Islamic laws, Hurriyet newspaper reported Thursday.

Diyanet previously caused an uproar by suggesting a father could lust after his daughter.