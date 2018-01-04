Photo exhibition marks birth centenary of Venerable Bakula Rinpoche

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- To celebrate the birth centenary of the Venerable Bakula Rinpoche, a photo exhibition on his life is being held at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) in the national capital.

It is organized by the East Asia Programme Unit of the Centre, and inaugurated on Dec. 20, 2017, and will go on until Jan. 7, 2018.

Venerable Bakula Rinpoche was a monk-activist, who helped the cause of peace, and spread of the teachings of the Buddha in different parts of the world. He was associated with many national and international organizations working for world peace, environmental conservation and inter-faith dialogue.

His role was pivotal in reigniting the light of the Dharma among people in different countries who had been denied their spiritual freedom by authoritarian communist regimes.

He has made contributions to the revival of Buddhism in many countries including Mongolia, Russia and China, which speak volumes of his great personality. His legacy of loving compassion and dedication to serving the poor and the needy will continue to inspire many future generations.





Photo from the Exhibition